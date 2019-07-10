LARRY E. WRIGHT 1944 ~ 2019 On Saturday, July 7, 2019, Larry E. Wright of Wilmington, NC passed away at age 75, leaving his devoted wife, Nancy, whose loving care, along with his own dogged spirit, helped him fight a long and valiant battle against his foe, cancer. Larry was born January 21, 1944 in Chico, CA to the late Bill and Lucille Wright. In addition to Nancy, Larry leaves behind daughter Caprice (Rich) Toth and granddaughters, Raegen and Veronica Ybarra and daughter, Hallie (Josh) Comes and grandsons Aiden and Evan, and pet, Margee. Larry is also survived by sister Shereen (Benny) Sommer and Debbie (Terry) Arthur, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins. As a young man, Larry enjoyed the outdoors, in particular the Sierra Mountains at his family cabin. His last years found him walking the Carolina beaches that he treasured. Larry's professional life and impressive long career as a pharmaceutical rep for Abbott Laboratories led him to various locales, where he and Nancy made many friends along the way. Larry earned his B.S. in Psychology from Chico State, where he and his Delta Psi brothers enjoyed the full college experience! He sustained his friendships from high school and college, which enhanced his life in numerous ways and allowed him to share it with others, and to exalt his treasured San Francisco 'Niners.' In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019