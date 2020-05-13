LARRY GENE KLUENDER 7- 3-1939 to 4-30-2020 Larry Gene Kluender, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Stockton, CA. Larry was born on July 3, 1939 to Walter and Louise Kluender in Twin Falls, ID. Larry was a retired Pipefitter and Handyman. Larry is survived by his daughter Cindy (Richard) Strawderman of Stockton, CA; sister Denise Carrell of Las Vegas, NV; and brother Dennis Kluender of Oroville, CA; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Mary (Lavey) Kluender, and 2 children Kelly Lyn Kluender and Michael Gene Kluender. Larry was a quiet man who worked hard and loved his family. He had a love for animals and was known to have too many at one time. There will be no service at Larry's request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store