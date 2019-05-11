LARRY LEE JONES Larry Lee Jones, 78, went to be with his Lord Monday, May 6, 2019 after a short illness of pneumonia. Born on December 22, 1940 to Alice and Sterling Jones of Red Bluff, California, Larry grew up in Red Bluff graduating from Red Bluff High School in 1958. He went on to Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon and completed his teaching credential at Chico State in 1963 and later a masters in Education Administration. In 1966 Larry married his high school sweet-heart Judy Williams and they moved to Stockton, CA where he worked for the California Youth Authority from 1966-68. In 1968 Larry and Judy moved to Chico where he took a position teach-ing at Chico High School from 1968-1977. In 1978 he moved to Pleasant Valley High School, begin-ning as a teacher and taking over the Vice Principal position in 1979. Larry was Vice Principal of Pleasant Valley High School for 23 years until he retired in 2002. Larry's passion for education and students was evident to everyone that knew him. His care and concern for his students went beyond the bounds of the school grounds as he would search out kids missing school, playing hookey or ones that were having problems at home. At one point Larry and Judy took in a student who had no where to live so that he could continue in school. It was impossible to go anywhere in Chico with Larry without being stopped by a former student who would recall a time when he helped guide them or discipline them with caring concern. Often kids who got into the most trouble and spent the most time in his office would make a point to let him know how much his guidance helped shape a positive future for them. Whether-at work or at home, Larry exhibited a strong faith in God, a caring and loving heart, and a strong sense of integrity. He was an amazing story teller with a great sense of humor. These characteristics were obvious in every aspect of his life: husband, father, grand-father, mentor and friend. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy, son Brett Jones, daughter Stacey Jones and his beloved grandchildren Jack, Kate and Gage as well as brother and sister in law Ken and Patsy (Williams) Heskett. A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2pm. Send condolences online at www. NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary