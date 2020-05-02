LARRY KEVIN CURRIER was born on April 1, 1965. He passed into the loving arms of our Savior and Lord, JESUS on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Larry was a loving, joyful, and God fearing man, a Minister, husband, father, grandfather, son, cousin, nephew, and friend. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Currier along with his brother Kenny. Larry attended Biggs High School and enjoyed music, friends, wrestling and playing football. After moving to Chico, Larry became a Christian and started CityWide Ministry. He led many to the Lord and provided work to those in need. Larry's body will be put to rest at Chico Cemetery. We know that Larry would be singing, "Ain't No Grave, Gonna Hold This Body Down." If restrictions are lifted, please join us at the One Mile in Chico for lunch at 1pm on June 7, 2020. Look for the Blue balloons. Special condolences to the Currier family, Sistys, Halsteads, and Browns. Larry will be missed by all.



