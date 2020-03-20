|
LARRY LEE HILL Larry Lee Hill, 78, died March 7, 2020, in Rocklin, CA. He was born in 1941 to Verne and Bonita Hill in Chico, CA. He attended Chico schools, including Chico High. In 1958, he married Sonja Krull, and the two began raising children as Larry continued his education at Chico State College. In 1968, the family moved to Sacramento, where Larry attended law school and realized his dream of becoming an attorney. Larry and Sonja moved in 1982 to Redding, CA, where he practiced law for three decades. After retirement, as Larry began to experience difficulties with Parkinson's disease, the couple moved to Rocklin to be closer to family support. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Sonja; his beloved children Rick (Annie) Hill of Rocklin, Monte (Kathy) Hill of Chico, Wendy (Marc) Vinson of Fair Oaks, and Mitzy (Shane) Edgecomb of Rocklin; his cherished grandchildren Ryan and Taylor Hill, Courtney Vinson, and Trevor and Justin Edgecomb; and his sister Sandra Hill of Chico. Larry loved his family dearly, and his ability to bring laughter and joy with his quick-witted humor will be greatly missed by all. The family would like to thank Sunrise Rocklin for their dedication and care. At Larry's request, no services will be held. Donations in Larry's memory can be made to or a .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2020