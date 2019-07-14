LAURA PETERSON Laura Peterson of Oroville died there Wednesday, July 10, age 73. She was born January 18, 1946, at Braddock, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Wilma Berexa Peterson, who moved the same year to Paradise, California. She attended Paradise Elementary School, graduated from Paradise High School, where she edited her class yearbook, and took her degree from California State University, Chico. Miss Peterson taught elementary school in Oroville at Bird Street and Stanford Avenue Schools from 1968 until her retirement in 2001. Active in local relief and human-rights efforts, she was a member of the League of Women Voters and of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and as longtime altar guild director. She leaves her brother and sister-in-law Carl and Mary Peterson of Paradise, her sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Christopher Herz of Frederick, Maryland, and nephews and nieces Sarah (Mrs. Ronald) Young of Chico, Thomas Peterson, and Peter, Carl, and Brooke Herz. Her family wish to thank her friends Joan Binning, Mary Haloski, Rita Schwatka, and the staff of Butte County Hospice, who helped care for her during her illness. The Burial Office will be read at St. Paul's, 1430 Pine Street, on Thursday, July 18 at 10 o'clock, with interment to follow at Paradise Cemetery. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 14, 2019