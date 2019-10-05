|
LAURA SUTHERLAND Laura Sutherland, age 67 of Magalia, passed away September 26 at Enloe Medical Center, Chico, California. She was born on June 24, 1951 in Albuquerque, NM to Robert and Pauline Holt. She graduated from Pacific Union College with a degree in nursing and retired after working 30 years as an R.N. and then started a massage business: Palms of Paradise. On July 6, 1975 she married Loren Sutherland. They were active in the Paradise Adventist Church and its ministries and the Paradise Adventist Academy. She produced many quilts for friends and relatives along with other hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, survived by her husband, her sister Shirley Wilson, and two nephews Conrad and Craig and his wife Sadie. Memorial Services will be held Sunday October 13 at 5 pm at the Chico Seventh-day Adventist Church, Chico CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 5, 2019