LAURENCE 'GENE' HOPE Laurence Eugene "Gene" Hope passed away May 17, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by family in Chico, CA. He was born Oct. 13, 1926 to George and Gladys Hope in Bellingham, WA. The family later relocated to Eureka, CA where he and his 10 siblings attended school. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Navy and served during WWII. Upon returning he attended Humboldt State College. In 1948 he began his 35 year career with Pacific Gas and Electric . He married Sharon Peterson in 1959 and shortly thereafter they moved to Chico where they raised their 5 children. In his spare time Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family. Following retirement he and Sharon remained active in their church, participating in multiple missionary trips to Belgium and Russia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon in 2017. He is survived by 5 children, Randie Sousa (John), Larry Hope, Debbie Hansen (Jeff), Terry Hope (Cheryl), Tami Ridgway (Mike), 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children. A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for Sat., June 1st at 10:00 am, at Loma Rica Community Church, Loma Rica. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2019