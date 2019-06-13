LAURENE FEINGOLD Laurene Alyce Rowe Feingold passed on June 6th 2019 with her family by her side. She will be laid to rest following a funeral service June 19th 12:00 noon at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. Laurene was born in Nevada City to Laura and Harold Rowe in 1936. She resided in Grass Valley until moving to Chico to attend Chico State where she received a Bachelors and Master's degree. She was a teacher for a short time in Orland and then at Helen Wilcox until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Job's Daughters, Deputy Grand Master of the Eastern Stars and a member of Toastmasters. She was an avid runner, fitness enthusiast, and fan of the Dodgers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Her husband of 46 years, Burton Feingold, preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons Scott, Rod (Dana), and Rick (Sarah) and her four grandchildren Bradley, Christa, Georgia and Lola. Donations can be made to the charitable organization of your choice or the Burton Feingold Scholarship Foundation at Chico State. To send condolences online go to www. NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary