LAURIE L. WOOD Laurie L. Wood of Chico passed quietly at her home surrounded by family on Saturday August 3, 2019. Laurie was born in Santa Cruz, California, to John & Madeline Bailey and later moved to Paradise California where she worked along side her older brother Jack and younger sister Joy on the family dairy farm. Laurie missed the ocean and spoke about returning some day to sit and enjoy the smell of the water and the sound of the crashing waves. At the age of fifteen she met the love of her life while at the Paradise skating rink, Clarence (Bud ) Wood and just before she turned sixteen they eloped to Reno and "Tied the knot." Something must have been right since they were married for almost 60 years! Laurie and her husband, Bud will always be known for their long-time involvelment in the construction industry in Chico and the surrounding communities as owners of North Valley Ready Mix and Agri Systems where they worked side by side. Laurie enjoyed crocheting, reading, travel, gardening, her pets, a good game of Solataire and Toddy Time in the evening. She was a member of The Gold Star Mothers, Good Sams, Chico Chicks, and the Lady Elks. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her and enjoyed her company. Laurie was proceeded in death by husband Bud Wood and her son Todd Wood. She is survived by three sons: Mike (Lynn), Andy (Margo) and Brad (Carolyn). Her Grandchildren that will miss her greatly: Jennifer McDonald, Valerie Wood, Nick Wood, Tori Wood, Jacob Wood, Bret Wood, Matthew Wood and Dillon Wood. To complete her Dynasty, Laurie has 14 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Elk's Lodge (Manzanita Place) for Family and Friends on Friday August 16th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In leiu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Chico or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 11, 2019