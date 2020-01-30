Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Lawrence "Larry" Carter


1951 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Carter Obituary
LAWRENCE LARRY CARTER 1951 2020 Larry Carter, 68 of Chico, CA, passed away at his home on January 25, 2020. Larry was born October 18, 1951 in Melrose Park, Illinois to James and Catherine Carter. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Political Science. Larry began his career in the heavy equipment business working summers in high school. He continued as a salesman of Caterpillar equipment in Wisconsin and Texas before becoming an important presence in the construction, agriculture, and logging industries of Northern California. Throughout his more than 30 years with Peterson Tractor, Larry saw his coworkers and customers as true friends. Larry was a simple, outgoing, fun-loving man who devoted his life to his family, his three sons, and his wife. He enjoyed a morning cup of coffee, a long walk with his dog, his Chicago sports teams, a Bloody Mary on the weekends, and an afternoon out at his favorite wineries. Larry is survived by his wife Julie of 35 years, sons Matthew, Michael, and Marcus, his sister Connie (Bill) Fisher, and brother Thomas Carter Please join us for a celebration of Larry's life on Saturday February 1st at 1:00 pm at Bidwell Chapel, 341 West 3rd St. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Larry's name to the Butte Humane Society or Chico Animal Shelter. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 30, 2020
