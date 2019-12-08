Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Lawrence Wellert


1920 - 2019
Lawrence Wellert Obituary
LAWRENCE WELLERT Our loving father, Lawrence Wellert entered into heaven on November 28, 2019. He was born December 1st 1920 in Staples, Minnesota to Joseph and Mable Wellert. His wife of over 56 years Betty Wellert died in 1998. His children are Larry and Kathy of Chico, CA, Patty and Duane Dockstader of Calipatria, CA, Dan and Cathy of Caidwell, ID, and Jennifer Menkee of Carey, ID. He has 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. His siblings lived in MN where Lawrence was raised. Larry served his country for 6 years during WWII. After his time in the military he moved to Chico, CA. He worked for Diamond International as a millwright. He retired in 1982. Larry helped many people by working as a handyman in the trailer park where he lived. He was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt with his sons and fish with whomever would take him. Larry was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He will forever be our #1. No services are planned.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 8, 2019
