LEE A. FICKES Lee A. Fickes Jr., was born on Dec 5, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Lee and Ramona Fickes and passed away on Jan 10, 2020 in Oroville, CA. He married Mary Lou Bolduc in 1958 and together they had three daughters, Sandra, Rachelle, and Lara. He owned and operated Feather River Realty and Wildwood Log Homes and was active in his church community. In 1999, Lee married Beatrice Woody. They made their home in Paradise until the devastating Camp Fire in November 2018. Lee loved dancing, music, antiques and building. He was an excellent craftsman and could build anything with his hands. He will be remembered as a cowboy who was a master at telling tales of long ago with a delightful sense of humor. He adored his family and had a passion and love for animals. He was a wonderful friend with a kind and gentle heart and will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Susan Henton and Nancy Vivian. Lee is survived by his wife Bea, daughters; Sandy Karatekeli (Yildirim), Rachelle Branson and Lara Hernandez, step-children; Carolyn Feole and John Woody (Linda), grandchildren; Kayla, Joshua (Sarah), Kayhan, Burak, Nathan, and Victoria, sisters; Rae Vivian and Frances Hutton (Mike), many nieces and nephews, Mary Tompkins, and his beloved dog, Bambi. A graveside service will be held at Cherokee Cemetery on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The family requests donations be made to Butte Humane Society, Chico, CA in lieu of flowers. Services are under the direction of Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. For a full obituary, please visit www.nbcfh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 19, 2020