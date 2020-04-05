|
LEE KITZLER 1946 - 2020 Lee Robert Kitzler was born and raised in Pasadena, CA the second child of C.F. "Bud" Kitzler and Berta May Steitz. He graduated from Pasadena High School and began his life adventure gathering friends wherever he went. At age 19 Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army serving four years in Germany and Vietnam. Upon discharge he traveled the U.S. on his Harley finally settling in Chico in the early 1970's. Self-employed, Lee also partnered with others in a variety of businesses. Never shy, he was always ready to engage in conversation and share his interests. Lee was a warm, fun, kindhearted soul who marched proudly to his own drummer. He generously supported and helped many. Lee is survived by his sister Linda Wolf, nephews Aaron Smith (daughter, Casidi), Adam Smith (wife Jacky and daughters Kayla and Peyton), all of Chico and his friends from far and wide. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and five cousins. A celebration of life, where a multitude of memories can be shared will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 5, 2020