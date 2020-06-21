LELAND DEADMOND Leland Deadmond of Orland, 70, passed away after a long, arduous battle with cancer. He was an honorable, admired, and beloved man who will be missed dearly. His love for America prompted his enlistment in the Navy, and he proudly operated watercraft during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, he met his wife at the Denny's in Chico. It was love at first sight. She recalls him as strong, handsome, with the most beautiful blue eyes. They shared 47 years together and raised two daughters. Following his military service, Lee had a long career at PG&E. He poured his heart and soul into fighting wildfires and floods to keep families in their homes. During the Fountain wildfire, he spent over three exhausting weeks protecting homes. For years, he recollected the worst part of natural disasters was the people when they lost their homes. A man with a big heart, Lee enjoyed charity work and loved animals. He often dressed up as Santa Claus to deliver gifts and food to families in need, and the animals he rescued lived a pampered life. Additionally, fishing, hunting, baseball, and football were his main past times. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, three grandchildren, and a very loyal lab. Services celebrating Lee's life to be held on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am at the Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway Street in Chico. Graveside services to follow at the Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 11115 Midway in Chico. The family asks that all attendees wear a face mask to protect other attendees, especially elderly family members. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 21, 2020.