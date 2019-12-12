|
LELAND HEMAN TOMPKINS Leland Heman Tompkins died peacefully in his home on the evening of December 6, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Heman was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents, Mabel and Willis Tompkins, his mother and father-in-law Milton and Mildred Brainard, his sister Wilma (Tompkins) Hill, his son-in-law Jeff Davis and his daughter-in-law Colleen Tompkins. He is survived by his brothers Willis and Don Tompkins, his children Debbie (David) Garcia, Barbara (Ojay) On, Donna Davis, and David Tompkins, along with 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way, his loving companion of 5 years, Dalene Shipplehoute, and his constant dog companion, Dottie. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11 am at the Willows Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Methodist Church in Willows. To view full obituary go to https://wwww.fhwsolutions.com/obituaries/fd-sweet-son/
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 12, 2019