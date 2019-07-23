Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5646 Lincoln Blvd
Oroville, CA
Lelsie Bidleman


1947 - 2019
Lelsie Bidleman Obituary
LESLIE BIDLEMAN His Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd, Oroville, CA. A light brunch will be held at the Oroville Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall, 2238 Monte Vista Ave immediately following service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Geweke Family Caring For Women Foundation, payable to "Pink October" 871 East Onstott Rd. Yuba City, CA 95991. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 23, 2019
