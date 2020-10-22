1/1
Lenora Vigil
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENORA VIGIL "Sue" Lenora Rosa Vigil (Ramirez) 65 was born on October 14th, 1955 in Oroville Ca. to Frank and Harriett Ramirez and lived in Chico all but a few years. She was called to Heaven to be reunited with her loved ones on October 19th, 2020 and will be laid to rest at the Mechoopda Indian Cemetery. Lenora is survived by her two sons Tobias Vigil II and John Vigil Sr., her brothers Frank and Grover Ramirez and her aunt Thelma Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband Tobias Vigil, her parents, and her little brother John Ramirez. Sue and Toby built a beautiful family with their two boys Tobias and John, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and endless nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored. She was her family's ROCK! Everyone knew they could always count on her for love support and honesty. Lenora was also an active tribal member of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe in Chico and loved to plan gatherings for the community. To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved