LENORA VIGIL "Sue" Lenora Rosa Vigil (Ramirez) 65 was born on October 14th, 1955 in Oroville Ca. to Frank and Harriett Ramirez and lived in Chico all but a few years. She was called to Heaven to be reunited with her loved ones on October 19th, 2020 and will be laid to rest at the Mechoopda Indian Cemetery. Lenora is survived by her two sons Tobias Vigil II and John Vigil Sr., her brothers Frank and Grover Ramirez and her aunt Thelma Wilson. She is preceded in death by her husband Tobias Vigil, her parents, and her little brother John Ramirez. Sue and Toby built a beautiful family with their two boys Tobias and John, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and endless nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored. She was her family's ROCK! Everyone knew they could always count on her for love support and honesty. Lenora was also an active tribal member of the Mechoopda Indian Tribe in Chico and loved to plan gatherings for the community. To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com
