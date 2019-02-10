LEO ALAN BATTLE With heavy hearts, the family of Leo Alan Battle announces his passing into the hands of God on December 31, 2018 at the age of 72. He died at home with his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Well known and loved throughout the community in Butte County for the assistance, work ethic, compassion, dignity and good humor he brought to so many during his career as an attorney of 40 years and his involvement in various organizations such as: the Elks Lodge, Elks RV Club, Chico Bass club, Butte County Bar Association, Past President of St. Thomas More School Board, St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus, Vietnam B Troop 2/17th Cavalry Association, and American Legion. He was instrumental in forming the Butte County Veterans Court to help rehabilitate veterans and was passionate about his volunteerism for events like Hooked on Fishing Not Drugs and CAST for kids which teaches children with disabilities how to fish. Born December 10, 1946 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Leo was raised by his adopted parents, Leroy and Mildred Schlotzhauer. Leo developed a love for surfing and in high school established life long friendships with his Holo Kai Surf Club Family. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a decorated U.S. Army Sergeant in the 101st Airborne from 1966-1968. In his most recent years, Leo was happiest spending time with those he leaves behind. Hitting the road on RV adventures with his wife of 46 years, Terry Battle and his many fishing adventures with friends. Visiting his daughter and son-in-law, Summer and Jonathan Hine, in Santa Barbara. And Playing with his Grandsons at the beach, Leo Hine (9) and Sam Hine (7 1/2 ) as well as numerous memorable family vacations. He was also over-joyed to have recently found and met his biological brothers and sisters and their families. The family would like to give special thanks to Enloe Hospice Care by way of any memorial contributions. They would also like to express gratitude for the outpouring of love from the many friends and family members who have supported them through this difficult time. A Mass Celebrating Leo's life will be held at Our Divine Savior Church on February 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bruise Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary