Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Chico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Gillham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Gillham


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Gillham Obituary
LEONARD GILLHAM Born August 7, 1937 Konawa, Oklahoma. Passed away February 24, 2020 Durham, California. Leonard Dale (affectionately called L.D. by close friends and family and also Len by his mother and sisters) passed away peacefully at his home with his family close. He was born to Margaret Gillham and Austin Gillham in the dust bowl era Oklahoma. The family moved to California like so many others seeking a better life and more opportunity. He met his would-be wife Geraldine in Dallas, TX while serving in the army and they began an adventurous journey of 56 loving years together. This saw him fall in love with the beautiful north valley of California settling in Durham and living in the same home for the past 53 years. He worked his entire career for Pacific Bell (now AT&T) retiring after 36 years. He was committed to his Christian faith and regularly attended and was active in his church. He lived his life his way, was confident in his direction, and sought to help those less fortunate. He is survived by his wife Geri, daughters Kim and Leslie, and his sons Wade, Aaron, and Roy along with his brother James, sisters Barbara and Rosetta and grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Chico. To send online condolences to the family, go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -