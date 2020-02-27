|
LEONARD GILLHAM Born August 7, 1937 Konawa, Oklahoma. Passed away February 24, 2020 Durham, California. Leonard Dale (affectionately called L.D. by close friends and family and also Len by his mother and sisters) passed away peacefully at his home with his family close. He was born to Margaret Gillham and Austin Gillham in the dust bowl era Oklahoma. The family moved to California like so many others seeking a better life and more opportunity. He met his would-be wife Geraldine in Dallas, TX while serving in the army and they began an adventurous journey of 56 loving years together. This saw him fall in love with the beautiful north valley of California settling in Durham and living in the same home for the past 53 years. He worked his entire career for Pacific Bell (now AT&T) retiring after 36 years. He was committed to his Christian faith and regularly attended and was active in his church. He lived his life his way, was confident in his direction, and sought to help those less fortunate. He is survived by his wife Geri, daughters Kim and Leslie, and his sons Wade, Aaron, and Roy along with his brother James, sisters Barbara and Rosetta and grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Chico. To send online condolences to the family, go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2020