|
|
LESLIE ANNE HASTINGS She peacefully completed her journey on earth on May 22, 2019 at UCSF in San Francisco, California. Leslie's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, located at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue followed by a family gathering at the Oroville Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 5646 Lincoln Blvd. in Oroville, CA. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 30, 2019