LESLIE EDWARD PERKINS February 26,1924 to September 13, 2019 Leslie E. Perkins, 95, died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019, at a Nursing Facility in Chico California. Leslie (Les) was born February 26, 1924, in Haines, Oregon, to Leslie Gordon and Eva Marie Perkins. He would be the first the of seven kids. He was still an infant when his parents moved to Hazleton, Idaho where his 6 siblings were later born. He had two brothers and four sisters. Les and his brothers learned to fish and hunt in the beautiful great outdoors of Idaho. They also had great fun playing winter sports like ice hockey. In March 1943 while WWll was in full swing Les joined the U. S. Army. He went to boot camp then to jump school and was assigned to the 517th Parachute Regiment known as "The Battling Buzzards". His unit was shipped to Europe soon after training and saw intense action fighting German Forces. The "Buzzards" were dropped in Belgium, France, Italy and Germany, often into heavy gunfire while making their decent. Theirs was a special unit assigned to tasks that were considered extremely dangerous. Many casualties were incurred by his unit and Les himself was wounded several times. His bravery earned him a bronze star and a couple purple hearts as well as other combat related ribbons and medals. There is a book available written about his Team and a great documentary on You Tube that can be located on the internet to learn more about these brave fighting men. Soon after his discharge following the end of WWII, Les married Marguerite Clarke. By 1950 they had two sons Leslie Paul and Clark Allen Perkins and were settled in Grimes, California. Les supervised a grain facility there until around 1960 when he joined one of the earliest farm chemical companies in California, Delta Industries and he began his long career in that field. While living in that small community for over 15 years Les was a Volunteer Fireman, a Boy Scout Master, and one of the organizers for the annual community July 4th celebration in which nearly all of the 200 hundred town folk would participate. In 1966 the family (except Paul who had joined the Navy) moved to Chico, California. Les became Plant Manager for Valley Wide Chemical, Some 15 years later went to work for John Taylor Fertilizer and was a top salesman specializing in products for Rice farming in the area. Les worked until the mid nineties and once retired at age 75 was able to pursue his favorite past time, playing golf. He was an active member at Bidwell Golf Course and played three days a week until age 92. As a handicap player he won many awards, trophies, and prizes in various tournaments in the area. He really loved the game. Also during his more than fifty years in Chico he belonged continually to two service organizations, the Elks and Eagles. Due to his membership in these organizations plus his years of agricultural work and involvement in his golf course, Les had many friends and acquaintances. He enjoyed socializing right up to this year. Les is survived by a son Paul Perkins, his youngest sister Marjorie lnsley, and his wife of past 25 years Betty Aquistapace.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 19, 2019