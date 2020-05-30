LESLIE L. YOUNIE JR. (LES) October 17, 1958 - May 15, 2020 Leslie L. Younie Jr. (Les) got his wings and freedom from brain cancer on the evening of Friday, May 15th at his home in Willows, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ukiah on October 17th, 1958 to Les and Joanne Younie. He had the privilege to call Melissa Burke (Bob), Melinda Myers, and Melanie Malone (Brad), his sisters. He was married to Sheri for nearly 41 years. Daughter, Megan Perry (Michael), and son, Nathan Younie (Jennifer), survive him. The light of his life was in "the bonus round", as he called it. He was Poppy to Claire and Andrew Perry, and Scarlett and Paxton Younie. Les started his working career young by mowing lawns, and never slowed down. He worked for Louisiana Pacific for 20 years, making many lifelong friendships. Les decided it was time for a personal change and found his way to a dream job full of passion and challenge. He spent the past 20 years blessed to be a part of creating the world's first straw-based medium density fiberboard manufacturing plant. Again, he continued to grow many lasting friendships as he traveled across the states and seas in pursuit of the dream. Les lived life with love, passion, and integrity. He leaves behind many family and friends that will forever miss and remember him. For information regarding a celebration of life for Les, please contact nyounie@att.net



