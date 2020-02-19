|
LESLIE WOODEN 1943-2020 Leslie Lamont Wooden, 77, of Chico California, passed away on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 with her loving family and friends by her side. Born on January 13th, 1943 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Leslie was the oldest daughter of Joseph Marvin and Ruth Catherine Grimes. Leslie grew up in Des Moines, Iowa with her three younger sisters. Among her fondest childhood memories was spending summers at her family's Pine Knoll Lodge resort on Cass Lake in Pennington, Minnesota where she cherished lazy, warm days fishing with her father. Leslie was homecoming queen at Johnston High School in Johnston, Iowa. Upon graduating, she studied chemistry at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. She moved to California in the early 1960s with her then husband Dean W. Gilchrist where they raised a daughter (Rebecca) and son (Greg) in the Santa Ynez Valley. Leslie worked as a lead chemist for one of the state's largest agricultural research facilities specializing in cattle nutrition. Over the years, she earned the reputation for being one of the best in the business. In the mid 1970s, Leslie and Dean chose different life paths. Leslie later met and married the man she considered her soulmate, Gordon R. Wooden. The couple relocated to Arroyo Grande, California and continued their work in the field of cattle and livestock nutrition. The years she spent in Arroyo Grande were the happiest of her life until the sudden passing of her beloved Gordon in 1994. In 1996, Leslie moved to Chico, California to be closer to her son and his growing family. Fishing again became a part of her life as she and her son enjoyed many float trips on the Sacramento River where she caught and released more than her fair share of beautiful Rainbow Trout. Leslie made many close friends during her time in Chico where she was a member of Chico Newcomers. She was an avid bird watcher, gardener and absolutely ruthless Scrabble player. Leslie is survived by her daughter Rebecca R. Sechler, (Russell) of Orcutt, CA, her son Gregory D. Gilchrist and wife Ginger of Los Molinos, CA, five grandchildren Amanda Speciale (Sechler) and Brandon Sechler and Mason, Carson and Bronson Gilchrist. Leslie is also survived by her three sisters Allison (Cis) Miles of Lenexa, Kansas, Debbie Alms of Burnsville, Minnesota and Bunny Steinmetz of Des Moines, Iowa, Brother-in-law Gary Wooden and Sister-in-law Jane Wooden of Chico. In addition, she leaves behind three nieces and one nephew and her little K9 companion Lulu who was constantly by her side for the last eight years. We take comfort in knowing Leslie is at peace, finally free of pain and in the loving arms of her soulmate Gordon once again. A memorial service is being planned for later in the spring at a location and time to be determined.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 19, 2020