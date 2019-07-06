LEUNTJE POLDERVAART Leuntje Poldervaart, age 82 of Orland, CA, passed away July 1, 2019 in Willows, CA. Leuntje was born on October 11, 1936 in Hekelingen, Netherlands to Leendert Scheygrond and Aggie Bastianje Scheygrond-Braat. She completed public schooling in the Netherlands. Leuntje married Maarten Poldervaart on October 11, 1960. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage before Maarten's passing in 2003. Together, Leuntje and Maarten were business partners in Poldervaart Farms since 1960. Leuntje emigrated to the U.S. in 1969 with her husband and her children, and started a dairy farm near Marysville, CA. The business later transitioned to Orland beginning in 1979. Leuntje was a member to many organizations such as; the Friendly Garden Club of Orland, and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and gardening. Leuntje is survived by her 3 sons; Ad Poldervaart (Kathy) of Orland, Leo Poldervaart of Oakland, and Marty Poldervaart (Trina) of Orland. 4 grandchildren; Anna Willem, Samantha and Jared Poldervaart. Services are private per Leuntje's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to . Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all arrangements. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 6, 2019