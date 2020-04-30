|
LILA J. DENNEY 11/11/28-04/24/2020 Lila J. Denney passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Lila was born in Reeds Spring, MO on November 11, 1928. Her family moved to Oroville, CA when she was 15. She married Benjamin (Benny) Denney in 1947 and had two children Gary and Catherine (Cathy). Lila retired as a meat wrapper from Couriers where she worked for 23 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping, going to church and LOVED her big family gatherings. Lila was preceded in death by her husband, son, sisters (Erma Ross, Hazel Searcy, Dixie Robertson), brothers (O'Neal Baker and Arlie Baker). She is survived by 1 brother, Arlis Baker, her daughter Cathy, three grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed by many. Rest in Peace.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 30, 2020