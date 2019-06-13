LILLIAN HEMSTALK Lillian Hemstalk a long-time resident of Oroville, died May 24, 2019. Born April 17, 1932 in Waldron, AR to Ohmer C. Hise and Thelma Estelle Stedman. Lillian was the youngest of five kids. The family moved to California in the late 30's and settled in Oroville. Lillian attended local schools and graduated from Oroville High School Class of 1950. Lillian was a homemaker in the early part of her married years but once all her kids were in school she became a teacher's aid at Eastside School where her children attended. Lillian would become a business owner operating the Pin Cushion' a local fabric shop. Lillian was an accomplished seamstress; she could sew just about everything with or without a pattern. She was an excellent cook and baker too. She loved gardening and traveling. She also loved working on the OHS Class of 1950 class reunions. Anyone who knew her knows she was a diehard 49er's fan and was a season tickets holder with her husband Bob for many years. But what she was most proud of was her family. She was married for 68 years to her best friend Bob Hemstalk. She is also survived by sons Brad and Jacquie, Jeff and wife Susan, Kirk and wife Kristy, Clay and wife Cheryl, one daughter Darinka and her husband Michael Carey. Lillian is also survived by one sister-in-law Georgia Rae Wetzel and her husband Max and numerous nieces and nephews. She has 15 grandkids and 31 great grandkids. Her family was everything to her. She is proceeded in death by one son Todd Hemstalk. Also, both parents Ohmer and Thelma and all of her siblings. Sisters Camille Jerkins and Mary Leibowitz and brothers Carol and Jerry Hise. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22 from 11 am to 3pm at the LDS Church located at 2390 Monte Vista in Oroville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in her name. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary