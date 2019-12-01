Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
More Obituaries for Lillian Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Moreno


1930 - 2019
Lillian Moreno Obituary
LILLIAN MORENO Lillian Joyce Moreno born in Waco, Texas on February 8, 1930. She passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at Enloe Hospital following a short illness. She is survived by her three children and countless grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her handsome and hard working husband Ralph Moreno. Her family absolutely adored her as she was fun, sweet, and always willing to make everyone a delicious meal. In her final days, surrounded by family she said, "I guess I did it all right." She certainly did! For her full obituary please visit, NewtonBracewell.com. Lillian's service will be held at noon Tuesday, December 3rd at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Monday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 1, 2019
