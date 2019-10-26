|
ROSALIND MCNAIR Lillian Rosalind McNair passed away on October 19, 2019 at Townsend House in Chico, California. She was born July 20, 1923 in Stigler, Oklahoma. At a young age she moved with her family to Durham, California. In high school, she was a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation and valedictorian of her class. She married Daniel S. McNair on April 11, 1942 and celebrated 77 years of marriage this year. During her lifetime, Rosalind worked as legal secretary and frequently as a temporary secretary at the University of California, Chico. She also worked with Dan in the McNair Nut Harvester company as bookkeeper and secretary. Rosalind was very active in both the community and the various churches she and Dan attended. She held state honors in the Junior Women's Club and was a guest speaker for the Christian Women's Club throughout California, Oregon and Nevada. She enjoyed traveling with Dan all over the world but especially loved the Oregon coast. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Dan, who passed away in July of this year. She is survived by her daughters Margaret Foos and Marilyn Wickland, her grandchildren Logan Callison, Becky Callison, Joshua Wickland (Libby), John A. Wickland IV, Stacia Wickland Morrison (Patrick) and her great grandchildren Henry and William Wickland and Dillon Sims. She is also survived by her nieces Joan Taylor and Joyce Burdette. Rosalind was laid to rest in a private graveside burial beside Dan. A celebration of life for Dan and Rosalind will be held at Butte Bible Fellowship, 2255 Pillsbury Road #1331, Chico on November 23, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019