LINDA ANN BOONE Linda Ann (Guerrero) Boone passed away peacefully in her sleep, on the morning of July 14, 2020, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by the overwhelming love of family and friends. Linda was born on May 20, 1947 in Mountain View, CA to her parents, Lawrence Guerrero and Katherine (Segovia) Guerrero. As a child, Linda enjoyed playing piano, dancing, and going on family trips with her parents, sister Barbara and twin brother, Larry. Linda often remarked about how much she enjoyed growing up surrounded by her many cousins, aunts, and uncles on both the Guerrero and Segovia sides of her family. On December 21, 1968, Linda met William Daniel "Danny" Boone, on a blind date. Danny was so smitten with Linda that he told her after two weeks he wanted to marry her, and proposed 3 months later. They were married on June 15, 1969 in Mountain View, CA, and honeymooned in San Luis Obispo, and Lake Tahoe. Together they built a life in Durham, CA, where they would raise three children, and enjoy many hobbies, such as swimming, softball, waterskiing, snow-skiing, playing cards, traveling, and of course, golf. While having and raising three kids, Linda completed both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Speech Pathology at California State University, Chico. She worked as a Speech Therapist for many years, through the public school system, rehabilitation hospitals, private practice, and as a Lecturer of Speech Pathology at Chico State. Linda kept a very active social life, maintaining friendships from through out her childhood, college years, the Women's Book Club in Durham, bridge clubs, and many, many rounds of golf, vacations, and both organizing and playing in charity golf tournaments with her friends at both Butte Creek, and Canyon Oaks Country Clubs. Linda's accomplishments in golf include hitting two holes-in-one and being voted Most Inspirational Player of 2019 at Canyon Oaks. Linda loved to travel, and enjoyed many vacations around the world, with her favorite being several family trips to Spain, along with her mother, sister, niece, daughters, son, and Danny. On June 15, 2019, Linda and Danny celebrated 50 years of marriage, with a family vacation to Lake Tahoe, along with their two daughters, son, daughter-in-law, and 2 of their grandchildren. Linda is survived by her husband, Danny, her daughters Erica and Danelle, her son Ryan, grandchildren Tylor, Kenedy, Jace, and Royce, and three great grandchildren Dyllon, Brailynn, and Leland. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara, and twin brother, Larry. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held in Chico when the restrictions of COVID-19 are lifted, and we can celebrate with a large gathering safely. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, the family recommends the American Brain Tumor Association.



