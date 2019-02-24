LINDA HENDERSON Linda Louise Henderson (n‚e Linda Hill) died peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the age of 75 while in the company of family and after a short battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her husband, Stanley Henderson; children, Kathryn Henderson and Paul Henderson (Gina Henderson); three grandchildren, Grant, Nolan and Sofia Henderson; brother Randall Hill (Judy Hill) and nephew, Travis Hill (Casie Hill). She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur O. Hill and Elsie A. Hill. Linda was born in Los Banos, CA and her family moved to Chico when she was a child. She graduated from Chico High School in 1961, attended Chico State and then married the love of her life, Stanley Henderson, in 1963. They lived out of state and in Germany during Stanley's military service, and returned to Chico for several years and started a family of their own before moving to the East Bay Area and Stockton area for employment opportuni-ties. Linda's career as an Administrative Assistant included employment at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, Chico Community Hospital in Chico and finally at CSU Chico. Linda obtained her AA degree from Delta College in Stockton while both working and lovingly taking care of her family. Linda loved fishing and boating, spending many weekends and vacations at the family cabin at Lake Almanor. She was a wonderful hostess who loved entertaining guests for dinner as well as weekends at the cabin. Linda was also very active in the General George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the GGW SAR Chapter. Linda's children lovingly remember her as a sweet, thoughtful and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was a devoted wife to Stanley for 55 years and loved her family with her whole heart. She will be missed by her family more than words can express. A graveside service is scheduled for March 2nd at 12 P.M. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 1115 Midway in Chico. A reception will follow. Those who knew and loved Linda are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the General George Washington SAR at P.O. Box 1836 , Oroville, CA, 95965. Condolences can be sent online at brusiefh.com or mailed to P.O. Box 59, Forest Ranch, CA, 95942. The family would also like to thank Sutter Health Hospice Sacramento for their care and support. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary