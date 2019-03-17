|
LINDA J. VALINE Linda J Valine passed away peacefully at her home March 9th 2019. She was born August 16th 1945, in Oakland California to H. R. (Russ) and Dorothy Swart. She graduated from Paradise High in 1963. She was active in her church and loved serving her community. Linda was owner of Creative Hands and loved doing massage and donating her time to events around the community. Linda enjoyed the outdoors from growing roses, raising orchids and camping with her family. She also loved her gran-dog Lily. She is survived by her husband Steve, sister Jan Wacker, brother Hal Swart, daughters Denise, Tammy and Nicole Bejsovec, along with her 3 grandchildren Matthew and Daniel Priest, and Kodee Bejsovec. She will be dearly missed by her family, her friends and her community. A celebration of life is scheduled for April 20th.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019