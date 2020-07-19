LINDA LAWSON Linda Lawson, born June 23, 1953, as Linda Gail Phillips to Lyle and Rozella Phillips in Oroville, CA. Linda passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 14, 2020 at Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA, her husband Ray by her side. Linda was a trooper in her struggle with the side effects of cancer. She was courageous and fearless in her lengthy battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain. She ultimately was overcome by the disease and cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace. Linda was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend to many. Linda graduated from Amercian River College and retired afer her 35-year career with the State of California. She loved to go on cruises and travel, cooking, and time with friends and family. Linda is survived by her husband Ray, immediate family father Lyle, mom Rozella, brother Dale, sister Karen, stepbrother Jeff Mark and stepsister Pamela Mark Hall. She is preceded in death by stepdad Keith, stepbrother Randy, stepmom Cora Lee and stepdad Sam Bryar. As she requested, no memorial services will be held. Please remember her in your thoughts, memories and prayers.



