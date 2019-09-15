|
LINDA LEE BASSETT A bright, shining star has left us. Linda Lee Bassett, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, quintessential community volunteer, passed away in Chico, CA on Friday, September 6 at the age of 90. She was born February 24, 1929 in East Lansing, Michigan to Donna Deane and Levon Horton and spent her early years in Toledo, Ohio and Traverse City, Michigan. Summers on the lake at the Interlochen Music Camp with family were some of her happiest memories. In 1950 she met Norman Bassett, a handsome Navy sailor who swept her off her feet. They married three months later on May 10, 1950 in Traverse City, Michigan and then had 2 daughters, Debby and Melanie, and a son, Chris. In 1957 they moved to Seaside, CA where Norm was stationed at the Naval Air Facility. Linda Lee plunged into what would be a lifetime of volunteer service. She started as a room mother, PTA president, Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, elementary school teacher's assistant, and then went on to serve on the Board of the Regional Parks District helping to create Garland Ranch in Carmel Valley, and was elected to the Monterey School Board. She was very proud that in 1981 she was honored as the Monterey Peninsula "Woman of the Year". After Norm's retirement and many years of living on the Peninsula, Linda Lee and Norm were itching for a new adventure. In 1984 they moved to Chico, CA to remodel a rental they owned while Melanie attended Chico State University. They ended up falling in love with Chico and its small town, Midwestern feel, warm summer evenings, picnics and music in the park and ended up moving there permanently. It was also close to Lake Shasta home of their houseboat (Bassett's Barge) where they spent many, many happy times with family and friends. Linda Lee couldn't help herself and enthusiastically resumed her volunteer activities with the League of Women Voters, the Symphony Guild, Torres Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, CASA, Global Volunteers and dearest to her heart, the Chico Library. In 1995, Norman passed away. She continued to devote her life to the causes that were important to her, with season tickets to the theater, events at the University, travel, working out regularly at the Chico Sports Club, Sunday brunches at The Red Tavern, and laughing and playing games with family and friends. She was a passionate fan of the Giants and 49ers, a "Gamer-Babe", attending World Series games, decked out in team apparel at all times and had a bedroom decorated wall to wall with Niner paraphernalia!! She was truly the energizer bunny right up until the end of her life. Her big heart, sense of humor, and tireless hours of service touched the lives of so many. Linda was a force to be reckoned with and her passing leaves a great hole. The family would like to thank everyone at The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek for all of the tender loving care that they provided these last several months. They are truly angels. Linda Lee was preceded in death by husband Norman and brothers, Jan Horton and Wayne Maynard. Survivors include sister, Leslie Fleishman (Howard), daughters Debby (Mary) and Melanie, son Chris (Robin), grandchildren, Benjamin, Cory (Steven), Norman (Brianna), Adam and Austin Hood and families, niece Laurel (Mark), nephews Tracey (Elizabeth) and Shane, great niece and nephew, Eden and Evan, great grandsons, Luke and Cooper, and friends for the last sixty years- Genio and Fran Bonifacino, and their family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Chico Friends of the Library, PO Box 6952, Chico, Ca 95927 www.chicolibrary.org/memorial-donation/ Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019