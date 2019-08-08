|
LINDA LEE LONG Linda Lee Long, age 71, of Magalia and, most recently, Chico, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Windsor Chico Creek Care & Rehabilitation after a long recovery from an aortic aneurysm. Linda was born July 21, 1948 in New York City to Charles and Gertrude (Fabro) Long and was raised in New York and Michigan. She is survived by two siblings, Charles Long, Jr. (Analee) and Laura Long (Carol Genee), sister-in-law Jocelyn Long, and close friends Char DeMartini and Mert Ahlstrom, who were like extended family, as well as her constant companion and canine friend, Lilah. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Arthur Long. Linda graduated from John Glenn High School (Westland, MI) and attended both the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. She left the cold weather of Michigan for the temperate climate of California in the early 1980s, and she made a life full of good friends and good times. She eventually settled in the Chico/Magalia area, where she was employed first at Koret of California and then as senior software consultant at SunGard Public Sector (Bi-Tech), from which she retired in 2014. Linda was an active member of the Chico Elks Lodge #423 and always looked forward to her weekly lunches and dinners with fellow Elks. An avid baker and chef, she was renowned for her desserts, which she sold to many area restaurants. Linda also loved playing cribbage, exploring estate sales and antique stores, and was a big Jane Austen fan. She loved to travel and had traveled most of Europe, with Scotland being her favorite destination. A lifelong animal lover, she deeply believed in the work done by sanctuaries and no-kill animal shelters. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her siblings wish to extend special appreciation for the many loving kindnesses extended by Linda's friends during her final months. The family also will be forever grateful for the support Linda's community offered her after she, like so many others, lost her home and belongings in the Camp Fire of 2018. They are particularly grateful to Carl and Betsy Leverenz, who offered their home to Linda and Lilah immediately after the fire, and to Roger and Sabrina Hart, who made it possible for Linda to once again live under her own roof. Arrangements are being handled by Bidwell Chapel of Chico, and condolences may be made through the home's website at www.bidwellchapel.com/. According to her wishes, Linda will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the Chico Elks Lodge #423 and will be announced in the near future on the Bidwell Chapel website. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Linda's memory to Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue (www.sbk9rescue.com/) or your local humane society or no-kill shelter.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 8, 2019