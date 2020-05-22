LINDSAY LEE HARRINGTON Lindsay Lee Harrington was born 10/23/1953 in Colusa, CA to George and Gloria Dickinson. The family moved to Paradise when Lindsay was 2 months old. She attended Paradise Elementary, Paradise Intermediate, and graduated from Paradise High School, class of 1971. Lindsay was involved in cheerleading all through high school and in the female sports, which were very limited at that time. Lindsay and Mike Harrington started dating when she was a junior and Mike was a senior. Upon graduation, Lindsay attended Chico State College, majoring in physical education, following in her mother's footsteps. In August 1974, Lindsay married Mike. The couple moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where Mike was attending the College of Pharmacy, and Lindsay continued her education there. Lindsay graduated with a B.S. in secondary education in 1976, and was hired as the girls P.E. teacher and coach at Marsh Valley Jr. High School. While at Chico State, she was a member of the gymnastics team, and at Idaho State, the volleyball team. In 1978, Mike graduated and they moved back to Chico. Kyle was welcomed to the family in April 1979, and Lindsay was a loving mother. Lindsay did some substitute teaching and was employed at Tri Counties Bank. Maci was added to the family in May 1984. Lindsay decided that teaching was what she loved, so she returned to school fulltime, with 2 kids at home, to update her elementary credential. She started her elementary career at McManus Elementary, where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade for 20 years. She then transferred to Sierra View Elementary for the final 2 years. Upon retirement, she and Mike moved back to Paradise in 2014. In January 2015, Lindsay was diagnosed with lung cancer, out of the blue. It started her 5 year battle. She was an example of a "strong woman" and she fought and never gave in. Then on November 8, 2018 the Camp Fire burned us out. We were able to occupy our new home in Chico before the cancer took her. Lindsay is survived by Mike, Kyle and Maci (Keith); grandchildren Presli, Kaiden and Emery; brother David Dickinson; sisters Carol Rolfe and Robin Moore; numerous nieces and nephews; the hundreds of students that she loved; Lindsay's best friend since grade school, Ilona; her teachers group (that gathered for birthdays and always managed a yearly get-a-way that she loved) Pegi, Renai, Christie, Diana, Donna; her weekly pinochle group and shopping buddies, Carol, Lynn, Bev, Anita and Janie; and of course, Janie's monthly poker group, the Big Dog Poker Society. When Lindsay first started, she used a cheat sheet. Last year, she won the title of "Big Dog". Lindsay was artistic, loving to draw and paint. She loved unconditionally and with all her heart and she was loved by everyone that was lucky enough to have known her. A celebration of life is planned for when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.



