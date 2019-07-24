Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
5646 Lincoln Blvd
Oroville, CA
View Map
Lloyd Eugene Pickering


1936 - 2019
Lloyd Eugene Pickering Obituary
LLOYD EUGENE PICKERING Lloyd went into the arms of the Lord on Monday July 15, 2019 in Oroville, California. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville. His Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 24, 2019
