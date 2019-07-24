|
LLOYD EUGENE PICKERING Lloyd went into the arms of the Lord on Monday July 15, 2019 in Oroville, California. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville. His Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 24, 2019