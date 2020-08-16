LOIS EATON BUELER Lois Eaton Bueler died peacefully, of natural causes, on Tuesday, July 28, in Chico, California, twelve days after her 80th birthday. She was born in 1940 in Ithaca, New York. Hers was a life full of family, and of intellectual and geographic adventures. In recent years, she planned and led family trips in line with her many interests: boating in northern Germany, crossing Europe on the Danube and Rhine Rivers, and traversing rural England by canal boat. Her knowledge of English literature and history and her study and translation of 18th-Century German enriched these trips for all. She also continued exploring the western US during her many visits to her son Ed Bueler's family in Fairbanks, Alaska and her daughter Katherine Bueler's home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In childhood, she and her siblings raised animals and explored their neighborhoods with steady encouragement from their mother. Their father's work as a paleontologist led to an outdoors childhood, living in state parks in Maine, gathering salamanders in the mountains of North Carolina, and exploring the prairies around Lawrence, Kansas. In her late teens she spent a summer riding the ranchlands of New Mexico's Zuni Mountains. College years began in Ft. Collins, Colorado, followed by a sojourn in Paris and graduation from the University of Kansas. She bicycled in England, spent a summer working at a zoo in Mali, and did an astonishing 12,000 mile motor scooter circumnavigation of the Mediterraean with her brother George. In graduate school at Cornell in Ithaca, New York, she met William M. Bueler, an adventurer like herself, and they were married from 1963 until his death in 2004. His work took them to Taiwan for several years, where their two children were born. Upon returning to the US, she completed a PhD in English at the University of Colorado in Boulder. She taught at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and at Winona State University in Minnesota. Her energy was applied to writing: developing skills in her students, reading carefully and broadly, and pursuing her own writing projects. Her first book was Wild Dogs of the World, a natural history. Lois and Bill led their children on great road and river trips and climbs around the west, and the family made its way to California. Chico was her home from 1982 until her recent death. She joined the CSU Chico English Department faculty and retired in 2010. She was a beloved and attentive teacher of writing and related arts. She expected and modelled excellence, assuming that others would use their compassion, common sense, and diligence to think, investigate, and describe. She was named CSU Chico's Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1998. Lois wrote four more books during those years, especially exploring literary portrayals of women's roles in 18th century Europe. In Chico, she sang in local choirs and organized and played recorder in an early music group. Her daughter graduated from Chico State in 1988 and her son in 1991. She was a strong supporter of KCHO radio. In recent years, she was a regular at In Motion Fitness and the Bidwell Perk coffee shop, often riding her tricycle from her house on Vallombrosa Ave, until moving to her apartment during the last year. She is survived by a grateful and widespread family: her daughter Katherine Bueler, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and grandchildren Abigail of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Daniel, of Gainesville, Georgia; her son Ed Bueler and grandchildren Thomas and Vera of Fairbanks, Alaska; her brother George Eaton and family of Paris, France; and her sister Margaret Eaton and family of Ranfurly, New Zealand. An online memorial is planned for late September. Please email elbueler@alaska.edu for details. Donations in Lois's name to Habitat for Humanity of Butte County, California (buttehabitat.org
) will continue her support for this organization.