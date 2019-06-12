LOIS MCNAIR VAN DER LEUN Lois McNair Van Der Leun, of Paradise and Chico, passed away Saturday in the 104th year of her age. Her passing was peaceful with family attending. Lois was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on November 20, 1914. She was the loving wife of Albert John "Van" Van der Leun. She was the sister of Warner, Jack, Mary, Emily, and Barbara McNair of Fargo, North Dakota. Lois was the devoted and loving mother of Gerard, Thomas, and Jeffrey. She was grandmother to Ryan, Katrina, Caryn , and Justine. Her great grandchildren are Austin, Maddox, Kai, Ella, Mimi, Paul, and Gabriel. She was the adoring aunt of David, Linda, Michael, Marvin, and Lee. A resident of Chico for more than 50 years, Lois as active in the Chico Racquet Club, Chico Country Day, and St. Johns Episcopal. Her earliest memory was watching the troops parade at the end of World War One. Her last memory was the face of her great-granddaughter. Game. Set. Match. Lois Van Der Leun. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary