Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
1931 - 2020
Lola Dean Eslick Obituary
LOLA DEAN ESLICK Lola (Mama) passed away on December 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 1 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA. In keeping with the spirit of Lola, a coffee and pastries reception will follow at a location to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 24, 2020
