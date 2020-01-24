|
LOLA DEAN ESLICK Lola (Mama) passed away on December 24, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 1 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA. In keeping with the spirit of Lola, a coffee and pastries reception will follow at a location to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 24, 2020