LONNA (HIXSON) CHACÓN Class of '58 9/4/1940 - 7/14/19 It is with great sadness that the family of Lonna Rae (Hixson) Chac¢n announces her passing. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, at the end of an inspiring 10-month cancer journey. (Learn more here: http://bit.ly/LonnaGoFundMe). To know Lonna, was to love her laughter and beautiful songs. She was a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher at Woodbridge School in Roseville for 28 years, where she taught generations of children reading, writing, arithmetic, and life skills for success. She was an accomplished singer, songwriter and performer, who published a children's album titled "Sing for Joy with Lonna," and also wrote scripture and gospel songs. She was a lifelong outdoorswoman who loved to camp and hike in the Sierras, ever since her Girl Scout days. Lonna will be dearly missed by; daughter Lisa Chac¢n, son Stephen Chac¢n (Denise), her grandchildren, and many, many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and former students. On Sunday, July 28th, the family will host a viewing at 2:00 pm at Roseville City Church, followed by a celebration of Lonna's life at 3:30 pm at Bridgeway Christian Church in Roseville. On Monday, July 29th at 11:00 am, she will be buried at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Chico, alongside her parents. Please RSVP at http://bit.ly/LonnaCelebration
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 26, 2019