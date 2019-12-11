|
|
LORAINE GIBSON Loraine Gibson was born in Omaha Nebraska on Oct 13, 1927. She passed away peaceful Nov 21, 2019 at her home with her daughters, son in laws and granddaughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Edward (Ted) Gibson and her son Daniel. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Randy) Heaston and Shelly (Larry) McNutt, along with 2 Grandson (Bradley and Samuel), 2 step Grandsons (Larry and Michael) and 2 Granddaughters (Bridget and Lindsay) along with many great grandchildren. Over the years she was active with The Friendly Garden Club, Chico Gleaners and assisted with the distribution of Commodities in Chico. She loved the outdoors and gardening plus going to yard sales. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2020 which was her favorite time of the year. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, we would like to request your donations be made in her memory to Butte County Hospice at 10 Constitution Dr, Chico, CA 95973 or online at buttehomehealth.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019