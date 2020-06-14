Loras O'Shea
1938 - 2020
LORAS O'SHEA Loras Joy Neyens O'Shea went to her eternal reward on June 8, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1938 in Dubuque, IA. She graduated in 1959 from St. Anthony's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. In 1961, she married Michael O'Shea and moved to Oceanside, CA where he was stationed at the Marine Corp Base at Camp Pendleton. They moved to Northern California in 1963, eventually settling in Chico where they lived for 46 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Michael; her four children, Timothy, Terrance, Tracy and Jennifer, two daughters and one son-in-law and five grandsons. Lorie was a devout Catholic. She was an accomplished professional, working in the field of nursing for 44 years. She was a Surgical, Pediatric and Allergy nurse, Director of Nurses and retired from Hospice nursing in 2003. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, knitting, traveling and reading. Her travels took her to Mexico, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, and China. She loved dogs and cats. Lorie was a wonderful wife and mother. Her family was her pride and joy. She will be missed but not forgotten. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
