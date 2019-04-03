LORENA MOSES Lorena Moses, 89, of Chico, CA passed away on March 30, 2019. Lorena was born on August 17, 1929, in Seminole, OK to Solomon and Vera McGilberry. Lorena graduated from Chilocco Indian School. On August 22, 1947 she married the love of her life Robert Moses. Robert passed away in May of 2016. Lorena worked for Woolworth lunch counter at the age of 13 in Owens, IL, then for the Continental Nut Co. as a lead person, and Koret. Lorena lived in many places including, Oklahoma City, OK, Norwalk, CA, and Chico, CA. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a proud Sunday school teacher for over 40 years at Esplanade Baptist Church before joining Butte Bible Fellowship. Lorena is survived by her siblings, Stephen McGilberry and Cheedle McGilberry (Ginny); children, Pat Meinberg (Dave), Robin Wittsell, and Jackie Whitchurch (Moe); grandchildren, Brian Wittsell (Jenn), Justin Meinberg (Kulvir), Erick Wittsell (Courtney), Brad Meinberg (Jamie), Shelly Wittsell, Moe Whitchurch (Azzurra), Scott Meinberg (Melissa), Robbie Whitchurch (Ren‚) and Sarah Gramps (Donald); and great-grandchildren, Trenton Meinberg, Kaya Meinberg, Riley Meinberg, Carly Meinberg, Tate Meinberg, Nolan Meinberg, Avery Meinberg, Isaac Wittsell, Lillian Wittsell, Riley Kimbler, A.J. Kimbler, Rowdy Gramps, Racin Gramps, Anabelle Gramps, Cooper Whitchurch, and Luca Whitchurch. She is predeceased by her husband Robert; sister Eva Groce; son-in-law Larry Wittsell; grandson, Adam Wittsell; and great-grandson Erick Wittsell. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Neighborhood Church in Chico, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butte Bible Fellowship or Church on the Esplanade. A special thanks for all the loving care given to our mother by Dr. Jon Ferguson, Dr. Mona Sarbu, Dr. Randall Caviness, RAI JD, Jeff, Ren, Chico Creek nurses Teresa and Bart. Send condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary