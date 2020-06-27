LORETTA GRIFFIN Loretta Maxine Griffin passed away June 23, 2020, at her home in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 85. She was lovingly cared for by family members and Compassus-Hospice. Loretta was born in Ontario California to Herschel Calvin Shoemaker and Ollie Mae Shipman and spent most of her early years in Utah and Arizona. Loretta worked with her husband John I. (Jack) Griffin in many entrepreneurial pursuits such as constructing homes and dealing in coin collecting and model steam engines. They worked with Native American tribes all over the country creating a history book and a commemorative coin for each tribe. These pursuits took the Griffins all over the world. Loretta moved with her husband, Jack Griffin, to their family's 27-acre farm in beautiful Paradise, California in 1980. She was a hard worker all her life and gained many practical skills in homemaking arts and home repairs, but she dearly loved working in the outdoors, driving the tractor, herding cows, and managing fruit and nut orchards. Loretta diligently worked at Jack's side when he was mayor of the town, and after his death in 1997, she continued in active government service. Loretta was an accomplished artist and was honored for her tireless volunteer work at the thrift store, senior citizen center, and animal shelter. She was also a founding member of the Fire Safe Council in Paradise. Always known for her lively sense of humor, Loretta cherished her friendships and was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. She loved all the animals on their farm, including the deer she fed daily. After the deadly "Camp Fire" in Paradise on November 8, 2018 which destroyed most of the town, Loretta relocated to Arizona where most of her family lived, but her heart always remained in Paradise. Loretta had a strong belief in Jesus Christ and prayed to her Heavenly Father and carried on conversations with him daily. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband John I. Griffin and her son Dirk Duane Bell. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Lee Nelson and Terri Lynn Bell-Mayo, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two brothers, Wayne (Connie) Greene of Phoenix, Arizona and Jim (JoAnn) Greene of Rexburg, Idaho. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 27, 2020.