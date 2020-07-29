LORETTA LEWIS Loretta Lewis was born in Bogalusa, Lousiana, July 6, 1940 to Roy and Alberta Johnson. She was the first of seven children born to them. She had 4 younger sisters, Theresa Gill, Maxine Campbell, Vivian Johnson and Liola Little and two younger brothers Roy Johnson and Dave Johnson. Loretta attended Oroville High School. She gained a passion for education and was selected as a Teacher's Assistant for the Oroville Elementary School District. She devotedly served her students for over 35 years and only retired due to disability. Loretta was known for her love of sports. She was an avid fan of the San Fransicso 49ers football team and the Sacramento Kings basketball team. She was a player for the Little League Thermalito California Women's Softball Team and also loved to play tennis. She also enjoyed listening to her favorite music such as Jazz, the Blues and some old school artists such as Marvin Gaye and Barry White. Loretta spent her remaining years on the "ranch" in Oroville California attending her flowers and hosting a myarid of family get togethers. She enjoyed the company of friends and relished sharing stories of her and her relative's past while reliving key moments of humor. She had a signature laugh that filled the room with joy and was always there to provide guidance during difficult times. She welcomed you to her home no matter your past and would send you home feeling better than when you came. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Roy Johnson and Alberta Johnson, her sister Maxine Campbell and brother Dave Johnson. She is survived by her sons Valtee Belcher Jr. of Southern California, William McCree of Lincoln, California and Roy Shepard of Oroville, California; six grandchildren: Valtee Belcher III, James Belcher, Isiah Shepard, Trey Shepard, Breanna Shepard and Malorie Shepard; two great-grandchildren: Delango Shepard and Jayde Hauke; three sisters Theresa Gill, Vivian Johnson, Liola Little and one brother Roy Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



