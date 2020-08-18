LORI L. KELLY A Celebration of Life for Lori L. Kelly will be held August 22, 2020 at 6:00 in the evening at 4927 4th Ave., Orland. Ca. Lori went home with the Lord on July 31, 2020 surrounded by those she loved and who loved her. Lori was born on November 25, 1954 to Max and Ann Koch in Chico, Ca. She graduated from Chico High School in 1973 and shortly after, married her high school sweetheart, Daniel M. Kelly who was enlisted in the United States Army. While enlisted they lived overseas for several years in Italy and then Germany before moving back stateside and settling in Capay, Ca. Lori began working for Dr. Patrick Tedford in 1984 and retired in 2018. Her time in retirement was spent attending school and sports events for her grandchildren, as many San Francisco Giants games as possible, camping and visiting her brother and sisters nearby. Lori was loved by too many to count and is survived by her husband Dan, their 3 children, 8 grandchildren, her two sisters and brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made in Lori's name to bp28.org
, helping to fight childhood cancer.