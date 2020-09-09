LOU ANN SANDOVAL Lou Ann Hawes Sandoval passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 in Chico, California. Born August 17, 1934 to Ruth Dodson Hawes and Melvin W. Hawes, Lou was raised on the Historic Hawes Ranch. She was the last person born at the original ranch house, built in 1864 on an original Spanish Land Grant deeded to her family by Abraham Lincoln. Lou graduated from Anderson High School at 16, was a member of the second graduating class at Shasta College, and graduated from Sacramento State before completing her Master of Science Degree at Oregon State University. Lou worked as a teacher before acquiring a job with PG&E as a Home Economist in 1966, where she went on to become one of the company's first woman managers. She married Ernest Sandoval in 1956, and built a home in Anderson on property gifted by her parents on the Hawes Ranch. She raised four children who she taught to be independent, fearless, and confident. Lou loved to travel and took many adventures with her family and friends to experience the history and culture of the world. Lou was very involved with the community. She was an officer with the Anderson Historical Society and Museum, she headed Friends of Anderson Library, and she served as President of Soroptimist International in both Redding and Novato, among other endeavors. Lou is survived by her husband Ernest, and her four married children- Edward (Nancy), Lia (Mark), Eric (Kirsten) and Lynette (Mitch). She was gifted with eleven grandchildren (one predeceased her) and three great grandchildren. Lou wished for no services but wanted any donations or remembrances in her name to go to the Anderson Historical Society to help with the completion of the Hawes Buggy Barn. You can read Lou's full obituary at NewtonBracewell.com