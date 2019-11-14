|
LOUIS JOSEPH VENTURINI Louis Joseph Venturini of Chico died peacefully among his children on November 11, 2019. Louis was born December 14, 1929 to Joseph and Elizabeth Venturini in Huntington Park, CA, where he was raised and went to school. Louis was drafted into the US Army in January 1951 and served in the Korean War conflict. He served in G Company, 5th Calvary Regiment, 1st Division as part of a Browning Automatic Rifle Team, where he saw combat action in several key battles. He was wounded in October 1951 near Hostang, awarded a Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star for his deeds. After spending six months recovering in an Army Hospital in Tokyo, he returned to the United States to finish his tour of duty. After his discharge from the military, he worked as a plumber with his brother-in-law Emil Deutsch in the Los Angeles area. He met his wife Evangelina (Angie) in 1954 and they were married in February of 1955. Louis relocated his family from Southern California to Chico in 1962, where he purchased an almond orchard. Over the years he continued to farm almonds and prunes. He was a licensed building and plumbing contractor, establishing his own business L-V Plumbing Company. Along with his business partner Donald Trott, they built numerous homes in the greater Chico area. Known to his family and friends as "Louie", he was very hardworking, quick-witted, and always available to help a friend in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His family would like to thank the staff at Townsend House who were so kind to him during his last few months. Louie is survived by his children, Maria Elizabeth and her husband Scott Lund, Louis Rudolph Jr., Rosanna Marie, Emil Jesus, Rina and her husband Dominic DiMare; three grandchildren Anthony, Evangelina, Dominic Louis; and four great-grandchildren, Daein, Jaden, Eli, and Austin. He was married 54 years to his wife Angie until her death in May of 2009. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph and Julio Venturini, and his sister Gloria Deutsch. Graveside services to be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 14, 2019