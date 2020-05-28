LOUIS HIMELHOCH Louis (Lou) Kline Himelhoch, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020 in Chico, CA. Lou was born in San Jose, CA on February 11, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Sarah Himelhoch, and his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathy. He is survived by his daughters Sherri (Tod) Kimmelshue and Cyndi Bailey, and his five grandchildren Kirk, Chad, Michelle, Matthew, and Bradley. Lou grew up in San Jose where he spent time polishing up his cars and attending San Jose State. He and Kathy moved to Fremont, CA in the early 1960s to open Lou's Liquors and raise their family. Lou worked in the wholesale liquor business, calling on restaurants and bars as early as 5 a.m. many mornings. He enjoyed poker games with his buddies, playing ping pong in his garage and running his family around the tennis court, where he was fondly called "Lobbin' Lou." He never missed a swim meet or tennis match to cheer on his girls, and he and Kathy enjoyed many warm weather vacations. He owned Kimber Woods Tennis and Swim Club before retiring to Discovery Bay. Boating became a passion, and he continued to dabble in sales with his small business Discount Marine, while spending time on the delta. The Paddling and Sipping Society brought this loving couple many happy evenings. Lou and Kathy moved to Lincoln, CA to enjoy Sun City's new community, when they weren't on the road in their RV. Ten years after Kathy's death, Lou moved to Chico to be near his daughters. He enjoyed his time in Chico living at the Terraces and the Inn, before he finally settled in at Almond Blossom Assisted Living, the place most responsible for the peaceful final years of his life. The family is eternally grateful to the fine caregivers and Enloe Hospice for taking such good care of our dad and grandpa. He will be forever missed. A private family ceremony will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. To view obituary and send condolences to the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 28, 2020.